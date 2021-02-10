WBHRB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Offers 8747 Vacancies For Staff Nurse, GDMO And Others

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is conducting a massive recruitment drive in the health sector of Bengal. There are a total of 8747 vacancies for various posts. The posts include staff nurse Grade-II, general duty medical officer, medical officer (specialist), Dental Technician / Dental Mechanic, Grade III, and physiotherapist Grade III. The online application process for some posts has been started while for others the application process will begin soon.

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies:

Staff Nurse, Grade II- 6114 vacancies

The online application process for WBHRB Staff Nurse will be done from March 17 and 26.

Eligibility: General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council and Knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written.

Age Limit: 18-39 years. Read Official Notification

Medical Officer(Specialist) - 1313 vacancies

The online application process for WBHRB MO will be done from February 12 to 20.

Eligibility-- Candidates must have MBBS degree and Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, or any State Medical Council provided that the Candidate if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service. Upper age limit - 40 years. Read Official Notification

General Duty Medical Officer -- 1207 vacancies

The online application process for West Bengal GDMO Recruitment will be done from February 12 to 20, 2021.

Eligibility: Candidates must have MBBS Degree and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

Upper Age Limit: 36 years for ordinary Medical Graduates, and 40 Years for those possessing Post Graduate qualifications, relaxable further for 2 more years for otherwise well qualified and experienced candidates. Read Official Notification

Pharmacist Grade III-- 90 vacancies

The online application process will be done from February 22 to March 3, 2021.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination and (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology.

Two Years Diploma Course in Pharmacy recognized by the Government of West Bengal / Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy recognized by the Government of West Bengal;

Registered as ‘A’ category Pharmacist under West Bengal Pharmacy Council.

Upper age limit- 39 years. Read Official Notification



Dental Technician / Dental Mechanic, Grade III -- 19 vacancies

The online application process will be done from March 6 to 15, 2021.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination

(10+2) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology;

Two years Diploma course in Dental Technician course recognized by the Dental Council of India,

One year experience after acquiring a Diploma in any West Bengal Government Hospital or any Clinical Establishment licensed under the relevant Act of the State Government.

Age Limit: 18- 40 years. Read Official Notification

Physiotherapist Grade III -- 8 vacancies

The online application process has begun on February 10. The last date to apply is February 19, 2021.

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology; and a two Years Diploma Course in Physiotherapy recognized by the Government of West Bengal can apply.

Desirable: Bachelor's Degree in Physiotherapy recognized by the Government of West Bengal.

Upper age limit - 39 years. Read Official Notification

Click here to apply online for West Bengal Recruitment.

