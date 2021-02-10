MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Window For 4000 Vacancies Closing Soon

MP Police Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the online application window for MP police constable recruitment 2021 on Thursday, February 11. MPPEB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill approximately 4000 vacancies for the post of constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.

Out of the total vacancies, 3862 posts are for GD Constable and 138 are for Radio Constable. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. The total marks will be 100 marks.

MPPEB had released the constable recruitment advertisement on December 30, 2020. Initially, the last date to apply was January 31, 2021, which was extended up to February 6. The deadline was further extended up to February 11. According to the official notification, the MPPEB Police Recruitment examination will be held on March 6, 2021.

Click here to read the MP Police Constable official notification.

Click here to apply online.

Also Read| WBHRB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Offers 8747 Vacancies For Staff Nurse, GDMO And Others

How to apply in the MPPEB Police recruitment 2021

Visit the official website of MPPEB at mponline.gov.in.

Look for the MPPEB Police Constable recruitment 2021 link on the homepage and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to click on the apply online link.

Fill in all the required details asked on the website.

Upload all the documents required on the website and click on the payment mode.

Fill the application fee and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read| RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 859 vacancies

MP Police Constable Recruitment: Education Qualification

For GD Constable- Candidate must have passed class 10th exam from a recognized board. SC, ST candidates who have passed class 8th exam can also apply.

For Radio Constable- Candidates must have passed class 12th exam and possess an ITI Trade certificate.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale -- Rs.5200 – 20200/- + Grade Pay Rs.1900/-

Age Limit: Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male) - 33 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST - 38 Years

Also Read| OPSC recruitment 2021: Applications for 504 Assistant Professor to start from February 15

Also Read| JPSC Civil Services 2021 recruitment notification released, 252 vacancies on offer

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)