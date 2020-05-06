Is IGNOU June Exam Postponed? Know More About New Exam Date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to postpone the June 2020 Term End Examinations (TEE). In a press release, the university’s chief public relations officer Rajesh Sharma announced the decision. TEE exam was scheduled to take place from June 1, 2020. However, in wake of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced informed its postponement.

The new IGNOU exam date will be decided later after considering the students’ condition and the situation in the country. Moreover, VC Nageshwar Rao revealed that the university will inform the same at least 15 days in advance. According to a report, more than 5 lakh students are expected to attend IGNOU TEE twice a year. He also added that to provide sufficient time to the learners, the dates of submission of assignments, exam form submission, and readmission have been extended by the university till May 31, 2020, taking students’ issues into consideration amid the lockdown.

The notification regarding the postponement of June TEE 2020. Students are also advised to check the status on the University's website at frequent intervals

Further, the last date for submission of online TEE examination from without late fee has been extended till 31st May 2020 pic.twitter.com/RiKmMq6AxL — IGNOU Regional Centre Rajkot (@IGNOU_RC_Rajkot) May 5, 2020

As per reports, VC Nageshwar Rao assured the students who need to submit projects for the evaluation process that they can seek guidelines online. The project submission process has been made online and the university will issue the guidelines for the same. On the other hand, for programmes which require fieldwork and collection of primary data, IGNOU will allow the research and analysis of secondary research data on the internet.

Facebook live session: IGNOU exam postponed

Professor Rao addressed students at 10:00 am on May 5, 2020. It happened through the Facebook Live session on IGNOU’s official page. The updated dates for submission of assignments, projects, IGNOU exam form submission, and re-admission can be accessed at IGNOU’s official website.

Date of Submission of Term End Examinations Forms- up to May 31, 2020

Date of June 2020 Term End Exam Assignment Submission- up to May 31, 2020

Date of Re-admission- up to May 31, 2020

This is to bring to your kind informations that Prof Ravindra R Kanhere, PVC, IGNOU will conduct a special live session on Gyan Darshan TV Channel + Gyan Vani FM Radio + Gyan Dhara Web Radio at 4.00-5.00 pm today (5th May, 2020). 011-29533581, 011-29536131 & 1800112347. pic.twitter.com/gWjHxY3BAf — IGNOU RC NAGPUR (@NagpurRc) May 5, 2020

The university has been using social media, FM radio and television channels to provide services to the students. IGNOU has also been putting efforts and conducting online classes via video conferencing. It has provided self-learning material in printed and digital forms. Moreover, the university has been offering online certificate courses through SWAYAM portal, MHRD.

