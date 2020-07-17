JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand 12th Board Results Delayed, To Be Out At 5 Pm Today

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), which was slated to release the 12th board results by 1 pm on July 17 has now delayed the result declaration to 5 pm. The results will be declared for all three streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts of the JAC 12th board class.

Students had appeared for the class 12 exams under the surveillance of CCTV cameras this year. The board took the decision to install cameras in examination halls to curb the unfair practices during the exams which have been taking place for many years. Read on to know how to check results of JAC 12th board via Digilocker app and through the official website.

ALSO READ| Maha: MUHS Final Year Exams Between July 15-27

Check JAC 12th result 2020 via Digilocker app

Open the DigiLocker app and create an account.

The already registered students can directly login using their Digilocker app credentials as well.

Click on 'import documents' on the home page.

Choose 'Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi' from the select list

Then choose '2020' as exam year. Enter roll number and other details as required

Click on 'Submit'.

JAC Board 12th Result 2020 mark sheet will then be imported to the student's dashboard on Digilocker app.

Students can access their mark sheet from the app once results are officially declared.

ALSO READ| JAC Result 2020: JAC 12th Result For Science & Commerce Likely To Be Announced This Week

ALSO READ| CBSE Website Down: Here Is How You Can Check Class 10 CBSE Results On Other Apps

JAC Board results and updates

Over 2.34 lakh students of class 12 have appeared for the JAC result 2020 this year. The examinations were held for the three streams, science, commerce and arts stream students. The exams were held from February to March.

The JAC officials claimed that Jharkhand Academic Council originally planned to declare the results by May. However, because of the lockdown in the country, the JAC 12th result of 2020 was delayed. JAC planned to start the evaluation process in March itself, however as the lockdown was imposed, the evaluation process finally started on May 28, 2020, that is why the results are declared so late now.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had declared the results of class 9th examinations on June 3, 2020. Over 4.22 lakh students have appeared in the Class 9 examination in 2020. The results can be downloaded from the JAC official website.

ALSO READ| Jharkhand Academic Council Declares Class 9 Results, Here Is How You Can Download Them

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock