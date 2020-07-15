CBSE Website Down: Here Is How You Can Check Class 10 CBSE Results On Other Apps

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for class 10th on July 15. Several students have been facing issues in accessing the official website as the website is not working smoothly. Here are several other ways you can check your CBSE class 10th results.

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had taken to his Twitter account and had announced that the CBSE class 10th results will be declared on Wednesday. He wished the students luck for their results and advised them to stay calm and safe. Check out the tweet below.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.ðŸ‘#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

Unable to access the CBSE official website?

The results are would be declared on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. However. due to heavy traffic on the official website of CBSE, the website has been down or is not working smoothly for many students. There are a couple of apps like Digi locker and Umang App where a student can check their results. One will have to enter their credentials in these apps and they shall be able to view their results. Both the apps are available on the PlayStore and App Store.

CBSE class 10th results can be checked on other apps as well

Steps on how to check results through Umang and Digi locker

Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app on your mobile.

Download the app Digi locker or Umang.

Login to the app by using the CBSE registered mobile number.

An OTP will sent to you. Enter that in the next step along with the last 6 digits of your roll number.

Your account credentials will be sent to you via SMS.

Check CBSE Class 10 result via IVRS

CBSE will also provide results for class 10th students through (IVRS). IVRS is an interactive voice response system and can be used by students who don’t have access to a smartphone. According to a leading media portal, the IVRS number for Delhi Students to check their result is 24300699. For students outside Delhi, dial 011 - 24300699.

According to reports, the DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India program that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. For anyone who wishes to download the app can do so from the App Store as well as Google Play.

Reportedly, around 18 lakh students have appeared in the CBSE class 10th examinations. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, several exams were not conducted this year.

