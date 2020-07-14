JAC Result 2020: JAC 12th Result For Science & Commerce Likely To Be Announced This Week

With ICSE, CBSE and many state education councils declaring their board exams results for 2020, the Jharkhand Academic Council will also soon be declaring the JAC 12th result as well. The Jharkhand Academic Council Chairman, Arvind Prasad Singh has claimed in a statement given to a news portal that, the council officials are making all possible efforts to declare the JAC 12th results for science and commerce this week. The JAC Chairman also stated that the council is in its last stages of preparation before the results will be made live.

Read | Thiruvananthapuram students top in CBSE class 12 exams again with 97.67 pass percentage

JAC Result 2020: JAC 12th Result

The Class 12 board examinations for all three streams Science, Commerce and Arts were held in February 2020. The JAC officials have claimed that the Jharkhand Academic Council had originally planned to declare the results by May. Usually, board exam results are declared in the summer month, but it was delayed due to the countrywide lockdown.

In 2020 itself over 2.34 lakh students have written the intermediate, Class 12 examinations. The JAC Class 12 examinations commenced on February 10 this year and concluded on February 28. The board exams had started with vocational papers and concluded with biology, geography and business mathematics paper.

Read | CBSE 10th Result 2020: HRD Minister announces Class 10 exam results to be out on Wednesday

JAC 12th Result date

The Jharkhand Academic Council has not declared the official date for the JAC 12th result yet. But, with Class 12 results out for CBSE and ICSE, students can expect the JAC board result this week. The Class 12 exams in Jharkhand was conducted in a total of 470 examination centres spreading throughout the state.

Read | CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th Exam Results to be declared on Wednesday

Students wrote the exam papers under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. JAC took the decision of installing cameras in the examination halls to stop unfair practices during the examination. Hence, the CCTV cameras had been installed in every classroom of every centre.

Read | CBSE 12th Result 2020: Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain scores 100% marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council had planned to conduct the evaluation of papers beginning from March 20. However, it was deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, the evaluation process was started as late as May 28.

In the year 2019, a total of 3.15 lakh students had appeared for12th exams. As per the JAC 12th Science result of 2019, around 57 per cent of students passed the science exam, while 70.44 per cent students cleared the commerce exam. Surprisingly, the pass percentage for Arts stream was greater with 79.97 per cent students passing the exam.