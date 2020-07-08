Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th Result Announced, See Steps To Download

JAC Jharkhand has released the 10th board results today at 1 pm. The results can be accessed from the official websites including jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in. Read on to know the steps to check your results from the official JAC Jharkhand website.



JAC refers to the Jharkhand Academic Council which holds and conducts the exams for Intermediate, Secondary, Madhyama and Madarsa from Vastaniyan to Fazil.

ALSO READ| UP Board Result: UP Board 10th Results 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

JAC result: 10th result

It was reported a while ago that the evaluation process for the 10th and 12th board exams in Jharkhand were carried out under the supervision of CCTV cameras. Reportedly, around 3.8 lakh students appeared in the Class 10th exam this year. The exam was held from February 11th to February 28th this year.



However, the evaluation process for the Class 12 exams is still going and the results are expected in July month-end. Around 2.8 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exam this year.

Steps to check JAC 10th result

Candidates can visit the official website at jac.nic.in.

However, sites like jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in will also show the Jharkand class 10th results as well.

jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in will also show the Jharkand class 10th results as well. Check out the results tab on the homepage.

Click on the 10th class results link.

Add your registration number or roll number and date of birth and click on Submit button.

The results will be visible ion the website. Save the results page in a PDF format for future reference.

Minimum marks for JAC Jharkhand 10th board exams

According to the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30% marks in all subjects. So, students need to score at least 30 marks out of 100. An aggregate of 150 marks in total is required to pass the matric exam.

JAC Jharkhand class 11 results

The results for class 11 of Jharkhand was declared in July itself. More than 3.39 lakh students had appeared for Class 11 exam out of which 3.23 lakhs students cleared the exam. The pass percentage came out to be 95.53%. Bokaro emerged as the top performer in Jharkhand with 97.47% of its students clearing the exam. Simdega came second with 97.43% of students clearing the Class 11 exam from this region. Hazaribagh, Kodarma, and Lohardaga got the third, fourth, and fifth spots with the highest passing percentages of students with respect to the Class 11 exams in Jharkhand.

ALSO READ| Bihar Board 10th Results Declared - Here Is The Bihar Board Toppers List For 2020

ALSO READ| RBSE Result: 12th Science Result 2020 Of Rajasthan Board To Be Announced Tomorrow

Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 22 while 141 new infections brought the state's tally to 3,018, according to a government bulletin. In all, 36 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of people cured of COVID-19 to 2,104 in the state. The state has 892 active COVID-19 cases as of now. Of the total 3,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,142 are migrants.

ALSO READ| Jharkhand COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 22, Tally Surpasses 3,000

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock