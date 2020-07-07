RBSE Result: 12th Science Result 2020 Of Rajasthan Board To Be Announced Tomorrow

As per the latest update regarding RBSE result, Rajasthan Board is all set to declare the 12th science result 2020 tomorrow on July 8, 2020. The announcement regarding RBSE result was made by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The RBSE result will be announced from Ajmer and it will be available for students on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also added that Board Chairman DP Jaroli will also be present during the announcement of 12th science result 2020. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra recently posted a tweet to confirm the 12th result date and time.

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Exam Date Postponed To July 30 And July 31, 2020

Rajasthan Board news

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education’s 12th result will be announced at 4 PM in the evening. The result will be announced online on the official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. For the last 3-4 years, Rajasthan Board has been declaring the result for science stream and commerce stream together. However, this year the 12th science result 2020 and 12th commerce result 2020 will be announced separately.

Also Read | 12th Result Update: MP Board, TN Board And CBSE Class 12th Result Date And Updates

According to several reports, the class 12 examination in Rajasthan started on March 5, 2020. The exams were scheduled to end on April 3, 2020, but as the lockdown was imposed in India, the remaining papers got postponed. A report by a leading news channel mentioned that 11,79,830 students have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce. There has been no official announcement regarding the 12th result of Commerce and Arts students. The admission process for undergraduate courses is expected to begin after the announcement of results. Last year, the 12th result was declared on May 16. Because of the coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown, the results were delayed this year.

Also Read | JAC Result: JAC 11th Result 2020 Declared, 95.53% Students Pass The Exam

How to check the RBSE result for class 12 once announced?

Go to the official websites like rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check 12th science result 2020.

On the homepage of the website, click on a link that will mention RBSE 12th science result 2020.

You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the necessary details.

Enter the exam roll number and other related details asked.

Click on submit after checking the details.

Your RBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read | Lucknow University Postpones All Exams Scheduled From July 7 Until Further Notice

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites to know all the latest Rajasthan Board news and updates related to RBSE 2020 result.