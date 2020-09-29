JEE Advanced 2020; Result To Be Announced On October 5 On Jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will finally release the JEE Advanced results on October 5. The result date was announced in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 online counselling schedule. The JEE Advanced 2020 Result will be announced on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Read on to find out more details about JEE result 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result

According to a report on The Print, as many as 1,60,831 candidates registered for the admission test to the IITs in 2020. But the test was postponed multiple times in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. An official report on attendance on JEE’s official website later revealed that 96 per cent of students attended the admission test held on September 27.

Paper I of JEE was held from 9 am to 12 noon and as many as 1,51,311 candidates appeared for the test. Paper-II was held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm and as many as 1,50,900 candidates took the online test of JEE Advanced. Candidates who took the JEE Advanced test will be able to access their results on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in whit the help of their application numbers.

Official JEE answer key will be released soon

IIT Delhi which is the official administering body of JEE Advanced has already uploaded the questions papers on the official website. In fact, the official JEE Advanced answer key 2020 is set to be released soon. Once the JEE Advanced Result 2020 is officially declared on October 5, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process and seat allotment. The centralised online admission process, JoSAA counselling, will admit all candidates who have qualified in the JEE Advanced 2020 in the IITs across the nation. The result of JoSAA counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020 will be declared online on the official website as well.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Check the result

Once the result is released on October 5, students will have to visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the website, they will be able to find an activated link ‘JEE Advanced result 2020 link’

Once the student presses on the link, they will be asked to insert the required credentials

After entering the details students must click on Submit and download the JEE Advanced result

Candidates must note that they will have to secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 or equivalent exams to be allowed admission. Students who belong on reserve categories are awarded some relaxations in this regard. However, merely qualifying the JEE Advanced 2020 and participating in the joint seat allocation process alone will not guarantee admission into the IITs. The admission will also depend on the availability of seats during each round of seat allocation.

Image Credits: Shutterstock