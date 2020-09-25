JEE Advanced: Category Wise Marks Vs Rank Analysis Of IIT, Engineering Cutoff 2020

The category-wise cut-off of JEE Advanced is mentioned below. Students who make it within this bracket are generally qualified for admissions in IIT. However, crossing the mark does not guarantee a seat. The all India rank and percentile must also match up. By reading the detailed marks vs rank analysis students can find out what marks they must score to avail admissions in top institutions.

Category wise expectations

For ST the expected cut off is 40 percentile and for female as well it is 40 percentile. For SC the expected cut off is 42 percentile and for female as well it is 41 percentile. For OBC-NCL the expected cut off is 95 percentile and for female as well it is 77 percentile. For CRL the expected cut off is 120 percentile and for female as well it is 105 percentile.

Below are minimum requirements of a candidate to get admissions into IIT

For ST category minimum marks required in a subject 05 out of ideal number 07 and the minimum percentage 17.5% out of the ideal 47%. For SC category minimum marks required in a subject 05 out of ideal number 07 and the minimum percentage 17.5 out of the ideal 47% For OBC-NCL category minimum marks required in a subject 09 out of ideal number 12 and the minimum percentage 31.5 out of the ideal 84% For CRL category minimum marks required in a subject 10 out of ideal number 13 and the minimum percentage 35.0 out of the ideal 93% For General, EWS category minimum marks required in a subject 9.0 and the minimum percentage 31.5% For Preparatory Courses 2.5 and the minimum percentage of 8.75% in IIT cutoff.

Here is a detailed analysis of Marks vs Rank as reported by collegedekho.com website

Marks vs rank on the basis of previous year IIT Cutoff

The all India rank must be 1 and the marks must be 346 to avail seats in top tier best engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 10 and the marks must be 310 to avail seats in top tier best engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 40-45 and the marks must be 280-285 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 80-90 and the marks must be 273-279 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 200-230 and the marks must be 250-270 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 490-500 and the marks must be 227-249 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 600-650 and the marks must be 217-225 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 720-780 and the marks must be 210-216 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 800-820 and the marks must be 208-209 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

The all India rank must be 990-1000 and the marks must be 200-207 to avail seats in top tier engineering colleges like IIT.

(Disclaimer: The marks vs rank 2020 cutoff can vary from the above list depending upon the scoring of the students. The national average will affect the admissions process after JEE 2020 results are declared. The above JEE cut off 2019 is last year's performance which will give an idea to the students of what the JEE expected cut off look like. The cut off marks for JEE 2020 can vary. The above numbers are sourced from various education portals.)