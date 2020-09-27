IIT Delhi & ILBS Sign MoU To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Delhi have signed an MoU called ‘ILBS-IITD Collaborative Platform’. The agreement provides a platform to various collaborations that involve academic, research, product, process and human resource development. The main aim of the agreement is to help in the critical identification of problems faced by practicing doctors in metabolic and liver diseases, ranging from the primary health center to tertiary care super-specialty hospitals and to initiate the work jointly by the engineering and medical teams for sustainable solutions.

The new agreement

The agreement was signed by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS, Delhi. Speaking about the agreement, Director of ILBS, Dr. SK Sarin said that the use of computational tools, AI and biosensors is of significant importance in real time as well as from a large amount of diagnostic data. He added that ‘Team ILBS’ has data of more than 200,000 liver patients and therefore it is most suited for joint ventures with IIT Delhi.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi termed the agreement a mutually beneficial partnership between the two eminent institutions. He further said that the development of specialized human resources in multidisciplinary aspects that will bridge the engineering and medicine faculty to solve some of the challenges faced by the health sector in the country is the main objective of the agreement. He added that the researchers from IIT Delhi will bring their expertise on machine learning and AI technologies in order to solve some crucial problems in the area of liver and biliary medicine.

As a part of the agreement, there are various areas of collaboration, including, use of Artificial Intelligence in Liver & Biliary diseases, bio-sensor development computational biology and Big Data, material Sciences, liver Dialysis membranes and machines, 3D Bioprinting, bio-artificial Liver. It will also include processes like the regenerative tissue growth and use of nano-science in diagnosis and effective delivery of the drug. Lastly, the agreement will also focus on applied principles and design concepts of engineering to healthcare and establishment of an Incubation Center at ILBS.

(Image Credits: PTI)