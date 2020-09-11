JEE Advanced 2020 To Be Held On September 27, Registration Begins Tomorrow

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, IIT-JEE Advanced 2020, is scheduled to be held this month on September 27, while the registration of JEE Advanced 2020 for foreign nationals started on September 5, 2020. For Indian candidates, JEE advanced 2020 registration will begin tomorrow, on September 12, 2020. The declaration of the JEE Main result will be done today on IIT-JEE’s official website (jeemain.nic.in) which the students can view clicking on the 'JEE Main result 2020' link. Of the 2,50,000 candidates who will top the merit list in advance will qualify to appear in the JEE Main 2020.

According to the release on the JEE’s official site, the interested and eligible foreign nationals were asked to fill the JEE Advanced 2020 application form on or before September 17. As per the recent information brochure released by IIT Delhi, JEE Advanced 2020 application forms will be available for all other candidates from September 12 and the last date to fill the application will be September 17. The students have been asked to pay the fees latest by September 18. Earlier, the IIT-JEE advanced exam was postponed by the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The following dates have been revised due to the pandemic and the schedule for the JEE Advanced exam are as follows:

JEE Advanced registration 2020: The released date of application forms of JEE Advanced is September 12.

The last date to apply for the exam is September 17 and to pay the fee is September 18.

JEE Advanced admit card from September 21 to September 27.

The exam will be conducted on September 27.

Authorities will release the final answer keys of JEE Advanced on October 5

The provisional answer key will be released on September 29.

JEE Advanced result 2020 will be released by the IIT Delhi online on October 5.

JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to begin on October 6.

Preparation tips as suggested in the IIT Delhi brochure:

Candidates must understand carefully the detailed JEE Advanced syllabus 2020 and ensure that they do not miss any topic. They must prepare every topic thoroughly.

Candidates must aim to score high. It is so that a good score will help candidates to opt for the course of their choice.

After completing the JEE Advanced 2020 syllabus, candidates must solve the JEE Advanced 2020 question papers and mock tests to analyze the preparation.

Online (CBT format) papers

The exam pattern released in the brochure by the authorities mentions the marking scheme, duration, medium of the exam, types of questions asked in the exam in detail. Further, the candidates have been asked to refer previous year papers for preparation. The exam is conducted online (CBT format) and has two compulsory to attend papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2 for the duration of three hours. The paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on September 27, while Paper-II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Both the papers will comprise of questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and carry negative marks on wrong answers. The question papers will consist of objective type (multiple choice and/or numerical answer type) questions designed to test the academic, comprehensive, reasoning, and analytical ability of candidates. On the website, the IIT Delhi has released the detailed syllabus of JEE Advanced 2020 to help candidates learn about all the topics for the JEE Advanced 2020. Following are the topics highlighted for preparations:

Mathematics: Complex Numbers, Probability, Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Vectors, and 3D Geometry, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Definite Integral in Calculus, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola.

Physics: Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry, and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry.