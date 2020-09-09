Mumbai University News: Final Year Exams To Start From October 1 To 17 In MCQ Format

Mumbai University's latest news includes the Supreme Court's decision of conducting the exams and completing them before October end. The examinations will be held in the first half of October starting from 1st to 17th. Students will be appearing for the final year exams from home through the online mode. Here are the complete guidelines that were released today. Take a look.
ALSO READ| Mumbai University News: University Extends Final Admissions In A Bid To Fill Seats
ALSO READ| Mumbai University News: Has An 'exam Cancelled' Notice Been Issued?
Image courtesy: Maharashtra times portal
ALSO READ| Maharashtra: Students Can Give Final Year Exam Online, Result To Be Declared By October 31
Mumbai University's fourth merit list 2020 was released a few days ago on the official website of Mumbai University’s admissions page and affiliated college website. The link for the same is https://mu.ac.in/. MU has witnessed four merit lists so far but with less than 50% admissions in mid-level colleges.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked vice chancellors of non-agricultural universities to complete entire process of conducting final year exams including declaration of results by 31st October. He asked all universities to start the practical examinations from 15th September. pic.twitter.com/E1vqPl7uls— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) September 3, 2020
SC verdict on UGC directive- On August 28, an SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to quash the UGC guidelines to hold final year exams as sought by numerous petitioners including Yuva Sena. It ruled that the states and universities cannot promote final year students without holding exams.
ALSO READ| UGC Exams: Himachal Pradesh High Court Stays Final Year Exams Until SC's Order
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock