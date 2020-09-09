Mumbai University News: Final Year Exams To Start From October 1 To 17 In MCQ Format

Mumbai University's latest news includes the Supreme Court's decision of conducting the exams and completing them before October end. The examinations will be held in the first half of October starting from 1st to 17th. Students will be appearing for the final year exams from home through the online mode. Here are the complete guidelines that were released today. Take a look.

Mumbai University Final year exam guidelines

According to the circular released by the Mumbai university a few hours ago, the Mumbai University now has a date for their final year exams. The exams for the theory papers will now be conducted from October 1st to 17th. While the backlog exams are to be held from Sept. 25 itself in an MCQ format. MCQ refers to multiple-choice questions, where each question has 4/5 options as the answers, and students have to click on the correct answer.

Theory exams will be of 50 marks for each subject. While students will get 1 hour to solve these questions.

The Mumbai university exams will be held in a cluster manner which means that 6 to 7 colleges will be assigned under 1 cluster and all the exams for that specific cluster will take place at the similar timetable.

The Mumbai university final year exams syllabus includes everything that was taught until March 13th.

The colleges will upload the marks of the relevant subjects while accessing the answers of the students. This will make the results to be released very fast.

The viva exams would be conducted for the final year exams online as well. The viva could be started from September 15th where students can give their viva exams through the Zoom app, Google Meet or Skype.

The college will conduct mock tests so as to make the students habituated with the online exam format.

Divyang students will get 20 minutes extra for every subject in theory exams.

Image courtesy: Maharashtra times portal

Mumbai University latest news & updates

The Mumbai university admissions extended till September 10th.

Mumbai University's fourth merit list 2020 was released a few days ago on the official website of Mumbai University’s admissions page and affiliated college website. The link for the same is https://mu.ac.in/. MU has witnessed four merit lists so far but with less than 50% admissions in mid-level colleges.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked vice chancellors of non-agricultural universities to complete entire process of conducting final year exams including declaration of results by 31st October. He asked all universities to start the practical examinations from 15th September. pic.twitter.com/E1vqPl7uls — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) September 3, 2020

SC verdict on UGC directive- On August 28, an SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to quash the UGC guidelines to hold final year exams as sought by numerous petitioners including Yuva Sena. It ruled that the states and universities cannot promote final year students without holding exams.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock