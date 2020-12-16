JEE Main 2021 To Be Conducted From February 23-26, Registrations Close On Jan 15

The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2021 will be conducted four times in 2021, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 16 in a statement. The JEE Main 2021 will take place in February, March, April and May for students to have multiple attempts and a 'wide-area' for preparation and rectifying the mistakes without the loss of a whole year. He said that in 2021, the joint engineering exams will take place from February 23 to February 26.

Out of all four exam results, the best numbers will be taken into account by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Moreover, the Education Minister mentioned that all papers will consist of a different set of questions with candidates having a choice to attend 75 questions out of a total of 90. He also informed, that for the first time, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages.

In an announcement earlier on Wednesday, the Education Minister had also informed aspirants about the decisions of the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the number of attempts for the joint engineering entrance exam.

We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @mygovindia https://t.co/yKUwnQRXlw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

Registrations for JEE Main 2021 open

The online registrations for JEE Main 2021 have already begun on December 15. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can now apply for it on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has already announced that the government is planning to conduct JEE 2021 four times in 2021 in multiple sessions in the months of February, March, April, and May.

The last date to apply for the joint examination is January 15, 2021. As per the NTA, the exam would be held over sixteen days with 384 question papers set in at least 12 languages. The agency will also announce the results in four to five days so as to allow candidates to re-appear for the subsequent month’s test.

Read - JEE Main 2021: Education Minister To Release Notification For JEE Main 2021 At 6 Pm Today

Read - JEE Main 2021: Exam To Be Conducted In 4 Sessions, Registrations Open

How to register for JEE Main 2021

The candidates need to visit the official JEE Main website. Then they need to click on “Application Form” for JEE Main. The candidates will receive an application form number, which they need to note down for future reference. Fill the registration form by entering the required information. Click on “Submit” after making sure that all the details entered are correct. The candidates need to upload their photograph, and other required documents. The final step of the process is to pay the registration fee.

Earlier, the Education Minister had informed that a proposal was underway for JEE 2021 where students will have to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of the total of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). In the previous format, also followed in JEE Main 2020, there were 75 questions, all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

Read - 'JEE-Mains To Be Held Four Times In 2021': Ramesh Pokhriyal Hints At Possibility

Read - Govt Looking Into Suggestions Of Conducting JEE-Main 4 Times From 2021: Education Minister