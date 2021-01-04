JEE Advanced Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria To Be Announced On Jan 7: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on January 4 said that he will be announcing the eligibility criteria for IITs as well as the dates for JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 PM. Calling all students to “stay tuned”, the Education Minister has previously said that the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2021 will be conducted four times.

My dear students,

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

The JEE Advanced 2021 Application Form will be reportedly released in the first week of May 2021 with admit cards being released in the third week of the same month, this year. It is organised by the Seven Zonal Coordinating IIT’s under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). The admissions will open in in Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor’s Master dual degree course. All candidates who qualify the exam will get admission in Engineering or Architecture courses.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2021 will take place in February, March, April and May for students to have multiple attempts and a 'wide-area' for preparation and rectifying the mistakes without the loss of a whole year. He said that in 2021, the joint engineering exams will take place from February 23 to February 26. Now, the anticipation for both the JEE advanced dates and the criteria for getting in Indian Institutes of Technology for the aspirants will soon be put to an end by Pokhriyal.

Out of all four JEE Main 2021 exam results, the best numbers will be taken into account by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Moreover, the Education Minister has already mentioned that all papers will consist of a different set of questions with candidates having a choice to attend 75 questions out of a total of 90. He also informed, that for the first time, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages.

Read - Fighting Cerebral Palsy, 21-year-old Cracks JEE

Read - JEE Main 2021 To Be Conducted From February 23-26, Registrations Close On Jan 15

Registrations for JEE Main 2021 open

The online registrations for JEE Main 2021 have already begun from December 15, 2020. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can now apply for it on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the joint examination is January 15, 2021. As per the NTA, the exam would be held over sixteen days with 384 question papers set in at least 12 languages. The agency will also announce the results in four to five days so as to allow candidates to re-appear for the subsequent month’s test.

Read - JEE Main 2021: Education Minister To Release Notification For JEE Main 2021 At 6 Pm Today

Read - JEE Main 2021: Exam To Be Conducted In 4 Sessions, Registrations Open