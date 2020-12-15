JEE Main 2021: Exam To Be Conducted In 4 Sessions, Registrations Open

The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) 2021 began on December 15. Candidates who are willing to appear for JEE Main 2021 can apply for it on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that said that the government is planning to conduct JEE 2021 four times next year in multiple sessions in the months of February, March, April, and May.

"The JEE (Main) 2021 will be held in February 2021 followed by next three Sessions in March, April, and May 2021. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main)2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs," NTA said in an offical statement.

The registrations for JEE Main 2021 which have begun today will go on for a month with the last day of registration on January 15, 2021. As per the NTA, the exam would be held over sixteen days with 384 question papers set in 12 languages. The body will announce the results in four to five days so as to allow candidates to re-appear for the subsequent month’s test.

"In the light of rationalization of the syllabus by various Boards, the NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper," the NTA added.

Meanwhile, candidates who could not take JEE Advanced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly for the exam next year, according to the Joint Admission Board (JAB).

How to register for JEE Main 2021

The candidates need to visit the official JEE Main website.

Then they need to click on “Application Form” for JEE Main.

The candidates will receive an application form number, which they need to note down for future reference.

Fill the registration form by entering the required information.

Click on “Submit” after making sure that all the details entered are correct.

The candidates need to upload their photograph, and other required documents.

The final step of the process is to pay the registration fee.

During the virtual interactive session, Pokhriyal had informed that a proposal is underway for JEE 2021 where students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Earlier in JEE-Main 2020, there were 75 questions which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

(Photo Credit: PTI)