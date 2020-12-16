JEE Main 2021: Education Minister To Release Notification For JEE Main 2021 At 6 Pm Today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that he would reveal the JEE Main 2021 dates soon. He took to Twitter and shared a tweet through his official handle on the micro-blogging platform on December 16, 2020, Wednesday. It read that the JEE Main 2021 dates will be announced on December 16 at 6 PM and asked everyone to stay tuned. He also informed students about the decisions of the National Testing Agency regarding the number of attempts for the engineering entrance exam. Here are further details about the Education Minister on JEE Main 2021 notification that you must check out right away:

Education Minister on JEE Main 2021

A day before, the National Testing Agency had released a JEE Main 2021 notification in its official website describing dates, exam pattern and other details. However, NTA removed it after some time. Recently, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to the micro-blogging platform and released his video urging everyone to join him on December 16, 2020, Wednesday at 6 pm, for information regarding JEE Main 2021.

He thanked everyone for sharing their suggestions about the exam and announced that the JEE Main 2021 details will be announced at 6 pm. The minister added that the ministry had been reviewing the possibility of conducting the paper in multiple shifts, which was earlier mentioned in the JEE Main 2021 notification on the site. In the caption accompanying his video post on Twitter, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wrote, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, the number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned". Check out his tweet:

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

JEE Main 2021 registration

According to Free Press Journal, the deleted information consisted of details about JEE Main 2021 registration, stating that it had opened. It also revealed the change in the exam pattern. However, there have been no updates about the JEE Main 2021 form. For further details about the test, students can keep a track on the website at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

