NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exams Postponed To September Owing To COVID-19 Crisis

In a massive development on Friday, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the JEE Main and NEET exams have been postponed. He stated that this decision was taken considering the safety of students and quality education. While the JEE Main exam shall be held between September 1-6, the JEE advanced exam will be conducted on September 27. On the other hand, the NEET exam will be held on September 13.

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank remarked, "Yesterday, I had said that we will inform you about the status of the JEE and NEET exam. We had asked the National Testing Agency to take a decision considering the safety of students and quality education. The decision is that the exams have been postponed. We have always maintained that your security and quality education is the foremost priority. That's why the JEE Main exam will be held between September 1 and 6. On the other hand, the NEET exam will be conducted on September 13. The JEE Advanced exam will be held on September 27. I am confident that you will do very good preparation taking note of this valuable time."

Committee submits recommendations

While the NEET and JEE exams were scheduled to be held on July 26, many parents and students had voiced their concerns about conducting the exam at a juncture when the nation is still grappling with the COVID-19 crisis. Despite the exams being barely a few days away, the admit cards were not issued. Through social media, various students were asking the Centre to confirm whether it intends to stick to its original schedule or postpone the exam.

In response, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday revealed that a committee comprising officials from the National Testing Agency and other experts had been formed to review the situation. He cited that the prevailing COVID-19 situation was an important factor. This HRD Ministry's decision was taken on the basis of this committee's recommendations.

