NEET 2020 And JEE Mains Updates: Parents Write To The Ministry Of Health To Postpone Exams

The impending coronavirus situation has extended the lockdown in several parts of the Indian states. This has raised concerns over conducting examinations of national level like JEE and NEET 2020 tests. Several states including Maharashtra, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have extended the lockdown as the coronavirus cases are still to be brought under control. The lockdown will continue until July 31, which only means that for the above-mentioned states, the NTA will have to re-think over the JEE and NEET 2020 entrance examinations of students.

Uncertainty over JEE Mains and NEET 2020 continue

Several parents are writing to the examination council to postpone the exams in the wake of the extended lockdown. The Human Resources Development Ministry is yet to announce the final call on the examinations. The Centre has given a go to areawise Unlock 2. However, the non-uniformity in the areas of Unlock 2 will make it difficult for students to appear for the exams. For example, Mumbai JEE and NEET candidates will not be able to appear as the health risk is higher in the area.

Many students need to use public transport to reach the centre as not every aspirant is economically strong to hire a private vehicle. Furthermore, some students are stranded in middle eastern countries and air travel restriction is another obstacle for the candidates. There are several other reasons that students are stating on social media posts, mostly through Twitter.

According to reports, several parents have written to the Ministry of Health to request the postponement of exams which were going to happen in July. The JEE Main dates were between July 18 to July 21 and the dates for NEET exams were July 26. In the letters that the parents wrote, it is reportedly suggested that exposing students is a direct threat to the wellbeing of the family. According to a recent notification by the government, schools, educational and other institutions are asked to remain shut until July 31 in the country.

Authorities yet to give a statement on NEET 2020 and JEE Mains

The wait of students over the dates of NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 continues as the authorities are yet to announce any final schedule. After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12 standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the NTA to re-look into the academic calendar of JEE and NEET.

