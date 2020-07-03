Sonia Gandhi Demands OBC Reservation Under NEET Quota In State Educational Institutions

On Friday, July 3, Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding reservation for OBC candidates in All-India quota of medical and dental seats in state medical educational institutions. She mentioned that 15%, 7.5% and 10% seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section candidates respectively under the All-India quota in both Central and state educational institutions. Citing the data compiled by the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes since 2017, she lamented that OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats in the All-India quota due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in state educational institutions.

Thereafter, Gandhi highlighted that the 93rd Constitutional Amendment envisages special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward class in admission to any educational institutions other than minority educational institutions. She added that the denial of the reservation to OBC candidates violated the very objective of the 93rd Constitutional Amendment. Moreover, the Congress president contended that the deserving OBC candidates faced a barrier in accessing medical education due to this policy.

Read: NEET 2020: Parents Raise Concerns Over Delay, Write To NTA To Conduct Exams In July

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), in State/UT Medical education institutions." pic.twitter.com/nnk4ejVxYV — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Read: NEET 2020 And JEE Mains Updates: Parents Write To The Ministry Of Health To Postpone Exams

Confusion over NEET exam

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance was scheduled to be held on July 26, many parents and students have voiced their concerns about conducting the exam at a juncture when the nation is still grappling with the COVID-19 crisis. Despite the exams being barely a few days away, the admit cards are yet to be issued. Through social media, various students have been asking the Centre to confirm whether it intends to stick to its original schedule or postpone the exam.

In response, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday revealed that a committee comprising officials from the National Testing Agency and other experts had been formed to review the situation. He cited that the prevailing COVID-19 situation was an important factor. This committee is expected to submit its recommendations on Friday, which shall decide the fate of the NEET exam.

Read: NEET 2020 & JEE Mains Updates: HRD Min forms Panel To Review Exam Situation; Adds Deadline

Read: NEET 2020 & JEE Mains LIVE Updates: HRD Ministry's Panel To Give Exam & Date Suggestions

(Image credits: PTI)