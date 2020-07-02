NEET 2020 & JEE Mains Updates: HRD Min forms Panel To Review Exam Situation; Adds Deadline

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, the HRD Ministry on Thursday announced that it has formed a panel to review the situation for conducting NEET 2020 and JEE Mains entrance exams. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examinations have been pushed to either a later date or the dates are yet to be announced. The HRD Ministry on Thursday has also asked the National Testing Agency & other experts to submit a review report by Friday.

Issuing a statement, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he understands the anxiety among the students and the Ministry in consultation with parents and experts would soon take a decision. The Union HRD Minister also said: "Looking at prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE & NEET 2020 exams, committee consisting of National Testing Agency & other experts has been advised to review situation & submit its recommendations to Ministry latest by tomorrow."

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

READ | NEET 2020 And JEE Mains Updates

NEET 2020 was to be held on July 26, but now the exam is likely to be postponed due to Coronavirus. Parents have raised concerns over the increasing pressure on the students, without any solid statement by the authorities. Similarly, the JEE Mains dates were between July 18 to July 21.

A group of parents has also written to National Testing Agency (NTA) urging them to conduct exams as per schedule. In the letter, parents have urged the NTA to conduct the exams as per schedule as the students have been preparing for over two years for the entrance exams.

READ | NEET 2020: Students Urge For Cancellation Of The Exams And Other Latest Updates

The wait of students over the dates of NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 continues as the authorities are yet to announce any final schedule. After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12 standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the NTA to re-look into the academic calendar of JEE and NEET.

READ | Is NEET 2020 Postponed To Another Date? Read On To Know The Possible Change In Schedule

However, an online petition which has received over 40,000 signs as of June 30, suggests that the exams need to be postponed to another date. Some students urged the authorities for the cancellation of exams after the rising uncertainties around the same. The students took to Twitter and other social media accounts to share the concerns regarding NEET 2020 exam.



READ | AI-based online exams to help IIT JEE, NEET aspirants with preparations amid lockdown