JEE Main 2020 Postponed? Learn About Recent Announcements And Latest JEE Updates

India is grappling with the coronavirus situation with over 4,91,000 coronavirus confirmed cases in the country and about 1,89,000 active cases. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examinations dates have been hampered. The JEE Main 2020 exam calendar have been changed drastically. With the original examinations to happen in the month of July, the exams were postponed to the month of August. However, there are uncertainties over a second postponement of the exams. Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has urged students to continue studying for the papers irrespective of the dates for the same. He recently announced that the students can now learn for the exams in the Hindi language as well from NTA’s official Application-National Test Practice.

Also Read | MP CM Visits Chinna Jeeyar Ashram In Hyderabad

Students can study in Hindi for JEE Main 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to reveal the details of the Hindi test questions. He wrote, “I am happy to say that today another excellent initiative has been taken by @DG_NTA, the "National Test Practice" app now includes English as well as Hindi papers. Students have been demanding papers in Hindi for a long time. This step has been taken in view of the demand of students.” Earlier, students were reportedly urging the ministry to launch the Hindi version of the application.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Ministry Yet To Announce Decision On The Pending Exam

Students who are preparing for JEE Main 2020 exam can access the test questions and sample papers in the regional language, Hindi. Aspiring candidates can attempt mock tests, online lessons and other advantages in the language. The Hindi version goes by the name of National Test Abhyas. Students can download the application and practice for the national entrance. As per HRD Minister’s post, the National Testing Agency made the task possible.

Here is what HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank shared-

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

Also Read | JEE Main 2020: HPTU To Consider JEE And 10+2 Results For Admissions In 2020

JEE Main postponed?

The dates of JEE Main is likely to get postponed due to the impending health crisis that the country is facing at the moment. Reports suggest that several petitions have been filed against the conducting of exams by parents of the students. The part about ‘travelling for the exams’ pose as a risk according to the parents. Supreme Court is yet to give a statement regarding the same. JEE Mains was originally going to be conducted between July 18 to July 23. However, Advanced was pushed to happen from August 23. After the recent cancellation of 10th standard and 12th standard CBSE exams, reports suggest that there is a possibility of postponement of JEE Main.

Also Read | Is JEE Postponed? Read To Know About The JEE Mains Exam Schedule