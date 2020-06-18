JEE Main 2020: HPTU To Consider JEE And 10+2 Results For Admissions In 2020

JEE Main 2020, which was supposed to take place in April, was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. According to reports, the national level exam will take place between July 18 and July 23. The format for JEE Main exam will be computer-based, and there has been no change in the syllabus or pattern.

HPTU admissions 2020

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has opened application forms for students who are interested in taking admission to the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses from June 22, 2020, till July 31, 2020. However, the admission process to Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) will not take place through Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) this year. According to reports, interested candidates would rather have to submit their separate application forms for each subject. They can apply for their desired course through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU).

In its admission brochure, Himachal Pradesh Technical University has mentioned, “The candidates desirous for seeking admission to various courses during 2020-21 are required to apply on the prescribed form online. Only those applicants, who apply online before the last date and satisfy the eligibility criteria, will be considered for admission. A separate application is required to be submitted for each program.”

According to reports, Himachal Pradesh Technical University will consider JEE Main 2020 rank along with 12th class examination scores for students who want to enrol in B tech programmes. The Admission to the first 50 per cent of the seats will happen according to the candidate’s performance in JEE Main exam. On the other hand, for the remaining 50 per cent of the college seats, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) will consider students on merit basis for the admission purpose.

Meanwhile, the admission to M Tech programmes will take place based on GATE scores. If there are any vacant seats left, the university will consider students according to their B E or B Tech scores. Moreover, interested candidates must have more than 50 % marks in B E or B Tech to be eligible for seeking admission.

JEE Main 2020 admit cards will be available for candidates in the first week of July. According to reports, the officials will release the dates of downloading the admit cards for JEE Main exam 15 days before the examination date. By that time, students will be able to download their JEE Main exam admit cards on the official website of NTA and JEE Main, which is www.nta.ac.in and www.jeemain.nta.nic.in respectively.

