Is JEE Postponed? Read To Know About The JEE Mains Exam Schedule

During the current Coronavirus pandemic in India, several entrance exams have been postponed. A lot of students have been wondering about is JEE postponed or not. The exams were earlier planned to be conducted in April 2020 however the exams were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The students are doubtful about the exams now. To all the students who are wondering about the JEE exam date and will JEE be further postponed or not, here is everything you need to know.

Is JEE postponed?

The JEE mains exam for 2020 was earlier supposed to happen in April 2020. It is now postponed until July. The JEE exam date is now in July. The entrance exam for engineering will now be conducted from July 18, 2020, to July 23, 2020. The exams will be held in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 noon in the first shift and from 3 PM to 6 PM in the second shift. The JEE Main admit card will be available to download for the eligible students 15 days prior to the examination.

If the JEE exam date is from July 18 to July 23, the JEE Main admit card is expected to be available for download till July 4, 2020. No further date of postponement from the July exams is yet declared by the officials. Not just the JEE main, JEE advanced exam also stands postponed. JEE advanced exam was supposed to take place on May 17, 2020, but it is now scheduled on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

See the official notice regarding the JEE Main exam date - Here

There are official notices on the website of JEE. A candidate can check the official websites of JEE Main and JEE advanced to know the latest updates about the JEE exam date. The Twitter accounts of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ have received requests from a lot of students to get JEE mains postponed.

The students have cited different reasons for their request to postpone the exams. Most of the requests are related to the current pandemic situation in the country as the number of cases is rising almost every day. Students and their parents are requested to keep checking the official websites of JEE Main and JEE Advanced to know all the latest updates and news regarding the JEE exam date.