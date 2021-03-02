JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Before March 3, Know How To Challenge

JEE Main Answer Key 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the late evening of Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main February cycle of the exam can download the provisional answer key, their recorded responses, and question papers. The JEE Main February answer key 2021 is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against any key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The fee is non-refundable. The answer key challenge window will be open from March 1 to March 3 up to 5 pm. The payment of the procession fee of Rs 200 can be made up to 6 pm on March 3. The fee has to be paid online through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ Paytm etc.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 01/03/2021 to 03/03/2021 (up to 05.00 PM). The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 03/03/2021 (up to 06.00 PM)," the official notice reads.

NTA conducted the February cycle of JEE Main exams 2021 from February 23 to 26. A total of 6.6 lakh candidates were registered for the exam out of which 95% of them appeared in the exam. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode.

How to check JEE Main Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link given for JEE Main answer key A login page will appear on your screen Key in your registration/roll number and password Your answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and match it with your recorded responses.

How to raise objections against JEE Main answer key 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’. Question IDs will be displayed on the screen in sequential order: For JEE (Main) February 2021 The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct Answer Key If you wish to challenge this option, you can use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box You will have to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics for B.E. /B. Tech, Mathematics/Aptitude Test for B.Arch. and Mathematics/Aptitude Test/Planning for B.Planning scroll down, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’. Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

