JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Before March 3, Know How To Challenge

JEE Main Answer Key 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the late evening of Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main February cycle of the exam can download the provisional answer key, their recorded responses, and question papers. The JEE Main February answer key 2021 is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can also raise objections against any key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The fee is non-refundable. The answer key challenge window will be open from March 1 to March 3 up to 5 pm. The payment of the procession fee of Rs 200 can be made up to 6 pm on March 3. The fee has to be paid online through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ Paytm etc.
"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 01/03/2021 to 03/03/2021 (up to 05.00 PM). The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 03/03/2021 (up to 06.00 PM)," the official notice reads.
NTA conducted the February cycle of JEE Main exams 2021 from February 23 to 26. A total of 6.6 lakh candidates were registered for the exam out of which 95% of them appeared in the exam. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode.
