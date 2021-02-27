JEE Main Result 2021 For February Exam To Be Declared By March 7, Full Details Here

JEE Mains Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main February exam results by the first week of March. NTA conducted the first phase of JEE Main 2021 from February 23 to 26, 2021. A total of 6.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main 2021 February cycle and 95% of them appeared for the exam.

JEE Main February Result 2021 Date

According to the official website of NTA, the JEE Main 2021 February exam result will be declared by March 7. However, the exact date is not yet announced. Candidates can expect their JEE Main result 2021 anytime in the coming week. Immediately after the JEE Main result is declared, the online application process for the second cycle of the exam will begin. The JEE Main 2021 March exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021: 95% registered candidates appear in first phase exam, says Education minister

Who can apply for JEE Main March cycle of exam

NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 in four cycles this year. The first cycle of the exam is complete while the other three cycles of the exam will be held in March, April, and May. Candidates who attempt for more than one cycle will be evaluated based on their best performance among all attempted exams. Candidates who do not clear the JEE Main February exam can re-attempt by applying for the March cycle of the exam. Moreover, those who pass the exam but want to improve their score can also re-attempt in the next phase of the exam. Candidates who did not apply for the February exam can also apply for the next sessions. A fresh application form will be released on the official website for each session. The application fee for each session has to be paid separately.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021; Check tips & tricks, guidelines & common mistakes to avoid

The first cycle of JEE Main 2021 was conducted in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam for admission to B.E and B.Tech courses was held at 828 centers across India. Paper 2 exams for B.Arch and B. Planning were held at 437 exam centers across India. The JEE Main Examination is conducted in 331 Cities including 10 international cities including Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 most important scoring topics and preparation strategy: An expert guide