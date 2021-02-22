JEE Main 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Check Tips & Tricks, Guidelines & Common Mistakes To Avoid

JEE Mains 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the JEE Mains 2021 for the February cycle from tomorrow, February 23. Candidates who have applied for the exam must prepare themselves for appearing in the exam following all instructions and Covid-19 related guidelines. Before leaving for the exam center, candidates must read these important instructions and some common mistakes that should be avoided to write the paper without any trouble.

JEE Main 2021: Things to keep in mind on Exam Day

JEE Mains 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26. Candidates who have registered for the exam must make sure that they have downloaded their JEE Main 2021 admit cards. Those who are unable to download their admit card can contact the helpline number- 0120-6895200 or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without admit card. They should take a print-out of the admit card and carry it with them to the exam center. A valid photo-ID proof issued by any government body (PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, etc) and two passport size photos should also be brought.

Read the important instructions and Covid-19 related guidelines mentioned in the admit card.

Download the self-declaration undertaking form that is attached with the admit card. Take its print out and fill it as per requirement. The self-declaration form is a must to declare that they have not been in contact with any Covid infected persons and whether they have or not traveled outside the city in the last two weeks.

Pen/ Pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of the sheet and must return the sheets and Admit Card to the Invigilator, before leaving the Examination Hall/Room.

JEE Mains 2021: Common mistakes that you should avoid a day before exam

Ensure you have practiced attempting JEE Main Mock Tests while wearing a mask for 3 hours because it can be uneasy for some to wear the mask for such a long time. Hence, candidates should practice wearing the mask for at least three hours at home so that they do not face any difficulties at the exam center. NTA, in its SOP, has mentioned that wearing masks inside the exam centre is mandatory. Take proper sleep a night before the exam. Revising the whole night for the paper will not help if your mind is not relaxed and your body did not have enough sleep. 6-8 hours of sleep a night before the exam is a must. Remember, when you take proper sleep, your mind is able to register and respond better. Lack of sleep can make you less active and more sleepy at the time of the exam which can ruin your months of preparations. Listen to music or watch your favorite TV show or play a game for some time, a day before the exam to relax your mind. A relaxed mind is more active. Do not eat junk food or eat unhealthy food outside. It is very important to keep yourself healthy and fit to avoid any health complications on the day of the exam. Practice meditation, Pranayama, or Yoga to ward off any kind of stress or nervousness. Do not panic on the last day. Focus on those topics that you have already prepared. Do not start reading anything new. Keep calm and remain positive till you have taken your exam. Stop thinking about your result prior to the exam. Revise from your notes.

Tips and Tricks for the exam day:

Do not start from a question you don't know.

Start with a subject and questions that you are confident about.

Attempt all numerical-based type questions as there is no negative marking.

Attempt the easier ones first and then try to attempt the slightly difficult ones and then those that require lengthy calculations.

Scroll through the questions to ensure all questions with options are appearing on the computer screen.

Give your best shot! All the best!



