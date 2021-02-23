JEE Main 2021 Begins: 6.6 Lakh Candidates Registered, 21K To Write In Regional Language

JEE Main 2021 for the February cycle begins today. National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from February 23 to 26. As per NTA, a total of 6.6 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the examination. On February 23, NTA is conducting the exams for Paper 2A and 2B - Bachelors of Architecture and Bachelors of Planning in the second shift. A total of 22748 candidates are registered for Paper 2.

JEE Main 2021: 6.6 Lakh candidates registered

As per the official figure, 661776 candidates are registered for JEE Main 2021 out of which 652627 candidates will appear for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) and 63065 candidates will appear for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning).

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 paper 1 for Bachelor's of Engineering (B.E) and Bachelor's of Technology (B.Tech) in computer-based test mode. Paper 2A for Bachelor's of Architecture and paper 2B Bachelors of Planning will also be conducted in computer-based test mode. Part 2 of Paper 2A which is the drawing test will be in pen-paper (offline) mode.

JEE Main: 19K students to write paper in regional languages

From this year onwards, NTA is conducting the JEE Mains 2021 in various regional languages along with Hindi and English. A total of 609889 candidates are registered to write Paper 1 in the English language and 22758 candidates in the Hindi language while 19980 candidates will appear for the exam in regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu language. Moreover, in paper 2, 60443 students will write the paper in English, 993 in Hindi, and 1629 to write in regional languages.

JEE Mains 2021: International centers in 10 cities outside India

Paper 1 exam for admission to B.E and B.Tech courses will be held at 828 centers across India. Paper 2 exams for B.Arch and B. Planning will be held at 437 exam centers across India. The Examination will be conducted in 331 Cities including 10 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

