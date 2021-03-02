JEE Main 2021 March Registration Begins, Apply/withdraw From Remaining Cycles Till March 6

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration window for JEE Main March 2021 session. Candidates who wish to appear for the JEE Main March, April and May cycles of the exam can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for the second cycle of the exam is March 6, up to 6 pm.

However, candidates can make changes in their application forms till 11:50 pm on March 6. "Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on March 06, 2021 (6:00 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful," the official notice reads.

JEE Main March cycle of exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. JEE Main April cycle of exam will be conducted on 27, 28, 29, and 30 April 2021. The May cycle of exam will be held on 24, 25, 26 27, and 28 May 2021. NTA will separately open the registration window for the remaining cycles also in the due course of time.

Also Read| JEE Main Result 2021 for February exam to be declared by March 7, full details here

Candidates will have to apply or withdraw their names from the remaining cycles of JEE Mains during this period- March 2 to 6. However, candidates have the choice of applying for only one or more sessions. They will have to pay the application fee accordingly, depending upon the number of cycles applied for.

"A candidate has the option to apply for one session or more than one Session (March /April /May 2021) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for that Session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April / May Sessions," the official notice reads.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021: 6.6 lakh candidates registered, 21K to write in regional language

Also Read| JEE Main 2021: 95% registered candidates appear in first phase exam, says Education minister

"A candidate can also withdraw from March/April/May sessions by following the procedure detailed in the Application Form. The candidates for Beharain who could not appear in the examination for Feb Session due to lockdown are being intimated separately by e-mail," the notice further reads. Click here to read the official notice.

JEE Main March 2021 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main March session: Fill registration form" A login page will appear on the screen If you are a registered candidate, sign in using your registration number and password If you are a new user, register yourself by providing relevant information Log in using your login credentials Scan and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit your form

JEE Main February answer key 2021

NTA on Monday evening released the JEE Main 2021 answer key for the February cycle of the exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26. Candidates can check their answer key and match with their recorded responses and question paper by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections against any key till March 3.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 answer key released, raise objections before March 3, know how to challenge