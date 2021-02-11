JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released For February Cycle, Here's Direct Link To Download

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021 February cyle of exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their JEE Main Admit Card 2021 from the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. A direct link to download admit card has been provided below.

NTA will conduct the JEE Mains in four cycles due to the covid-19 pandemic. The first cycle of JEE Mains is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

How to download JEE main admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2021- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on any of the three links to download the JEE mains admit card

Key in your application number and password to login

Your JEE Main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future reference.

Earlier, a statement on NTA official website stated that the JEE Main 2021 admit card will be released on February 14, 2021. However, the JEE Main 2021 information bulletin has mentioned that the admit card will be released in the second week of February. NTA has put an end to the speculations regarding the release date by finally releasing the JEE Mains admit card 2021. The JEE Mains exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.