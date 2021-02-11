JEE Main Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On February 14, NTA Announces, Check Latest Update

JEE Mains Admit Card Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Admit Card for the February 2021 cycle of the exam on Sunday, February 14. A lot of speculations were there among the candidates about the release date of JEE Mains 2021 admit card. Now, NTA has announced that the JEE Mains Admit card 2021 will be released on Sunday.

The information bulletin has mentioned that the JEE Main admit card will be released in the second week of February. Candidates who have registered for the engineering entrance exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 February cycle of exam will be conducted on February 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2021. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it by following these steps.

How to download JEE Mains admit card 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the JEE Main admit card link

Key in your login credentials as required

Your JEE Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern

JEE Mains Paper 1 for Bachelor's of Engineering and Bachelor's of Technology courses will be held in the computer-based test mode. Paper 2A (B. Architecture)-- Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be held in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen & paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning) comprises two parts - Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III). The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The JEE Mains exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

