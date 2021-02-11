JEE Main 2021 Most Important Scoring Topics And Preparation Strategy: An Expert Guide

JEE Mains 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in four cycles in 2021 starting February. The first cycle of JEE Mains will be held from February 23 to 26. The second cycle will be held from March 15 to 21, the third cycle from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.

FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish in an interview with Republic World has shared tips tricks and preparation strategy for the last few weeks and some of the important topics a candidate should not miss.

What advice will you give to aspirants for their JEE Main 2021 preparation in the last two weeks?

Firstly, one must follow a schedule like the one on the JEE day. Time left is all you have for streamlining your preparation. It’s time to stay calm and remain focused on your definite goal. Do not let your rigid schedule take a toll on your health. So, focus on your health & mind by exercising regularly and taking a healthy diet. Avoid eating out & keep yourself physically & mentally fit. Moreover, in today’s pandemic situation due to covid-19, eating out can be hazardous to your health. So, avoid it as far as you can.

Ensure you have practiced attempting JEE Main Mock Tests while wearing a mask for 3 hours. Do not forget to read the guidelines for the test. This year, due to covid-19 measures, it might have things that you are completely unaware of. Practice safety measures while giving your best on exam day.

Keep a fixed sleep cycle so that you can wake up early on the exam day. Have a sound sleep a day before the exam. It is important to remain calm and relax.

Avoid spending too much time on social media and chatting with friends. Do not divert yourself from your target goal and indulgence in such activities may lead you to regret later. So, stay away from social media, stay happy & focused.

What are the most- scoring topics in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics?

When you are preparing all chapters of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, stress may be given on the following topics. Mathematics: Coordinate Geometry- Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola. Algebra - Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & Matrices.

Calculus - Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral.

Physics: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves & Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics & Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Inorganic Chemistry - Coordination Chemistry, p-block elements, transition elements, Chemical Bonding. Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Dilute Solution, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium. Organic Chemistry- Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Alkyl Halides & Biomolecules.

How should an aspirant revise the topics in the remaining time?

Most importantly, revise all important formulae/Concepts in all three subjects Physics/Chemistry & Mathematics as per the syllabi of JEE. Once your formulae and concepts are clear, nothing can stop you from excelling in the exam with flying colours.

Take at least one Mock Test each day to set up your biological clock as per the exam schedule allotted to you. It will not only help you get the right temperament for the exam but will help you identify your loopholes which you can improve accordingly.

Monitor your speed & accuracy while solving the papers & accordingly develop your own strategy so that you are undoubtedly able to deliver the best on JEE day.

What should be kept in mind on the day of the JEE Main exam?

Keep your admit card ready & follow the guidelines/instructions carefully. It will help you avoid any last-minute hassle on the exam day.

Try to locate your Test Centre at least a day before so that you can reach on time.

Practice meditation, Pranayama, or Yoga to ward off any kind of stress or nervousness.

Keep calm and remain positive till you have taken your exam. Stop thinking about your result prior to the exam.

Revise from your notes. Speak to your subject teachers in case of doubts. Avoid any new chapter/book at this stage.

Finally, on exam day give your best shot.

Share some tips and strategies one should keep in mind while attempting the paper

Scroll through the questions to ensure all questions with options are appearing on the computer screen.

Start with a subject and questions that you are confident about.

Avoid guesswork if you have no idea about the concept involved in a question as there is negative marking.

Do not spend too much time on a question as the exam is designed to check your speed & accuracy.

Take the paper in two rounds attempting the easier ones first & then trying to attempt the slightly difficult ones or those that require a lot of calculation.

Keep a check on your time while attempting the paper.

Choose questions that have less risk and more gain especially, in the numerical section which has options this time.

Attempt all numerical based type questions as there is no negative marking.

Do not start from a question you don't know.

Do not get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections.

Avoid being nervous if you find the paper tough since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work, it will take you ahead.

What are the key points that will decide one's Rank in JEE Main (Paper-1)

Command over the important topics in each of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Practice of similar levels of questions as asked in JEE Main.

Perfection over your timing of solving an objective type question.

Attention given to time management & Strategy apart from covering your syllabi.

Confidence when you take up the actual exam.

Students are however advised to give in the best shot as it is finally the relative performance in the actual exam that will fetch you a good rank in JEE Main 2021. So, work hard, stay determined, and set out to conquer your target goal with full confidence & zeal.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)