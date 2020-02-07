JEE Main Registration: JEE Main 2020 April Application Form And Exam Date Details

JEE Main Registration form 2020 has been released by NTA i.e. National Testing Agency today. One can fill their application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last day of the submission of the JEE Main 2020 application form is on March 6, 2020. Any forms applied after that will not be taken into account. However, the application fee of JEE Main 2020 can be paid till March 7, 2020.

Process of JEE Main Registration:

Filling applicant’s details

Uploading photograph

Uploading Signature

Payment of the application fee

Printing the application form

ALSO READ| JEE Mains Result 2020: What Is NTA Score & How To Calculate Your JEE Rank From It?

Candidates should note that if they have already appeared for JEE Main January then they need not register again. They can use the same login details to fill the application form. Candidates should also make sure that they submit appropriate details and a valid photograph. Candidates can only pay the JEE Main application fee online.

ALSO READ| JEE Main Result 2020: How To Check Your Score On The Official Website?

JEE Main 2020 exam date

JEE Main 2020 April exam will be held on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The computer-based test will be conducted in 233 exam cities in multiple sessions. JEE Main application form 2020 for January session was available from September 3, 2019, to October 10, 2019. According to NTA, the number of candidates who registered for the exam was 9,21,261.

ALSO READ| 2700 Candidates Appear In NEET PG, JEE Main Exams In Srinagar

What is New in JEE Main Application form 2020?

JEE Main 2020 Registration process has been restored. Candidates will have to fill personal and contact details as well as the password to register themselves

The application number will be generated only after successful JEE Main 2020 registration

Uploading of photograph and signature can be done through mobile, desktop or webcam.

Along with the photograph and signature, candidates will also have to submit their 12th grades admit card or mark sheet

JEE Main 2020 application fees have been increased for all categories.

ALSO READ| NTA JEE Mains Last Minute Exams Tips & How To Download JEE Admit Card