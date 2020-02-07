JEE Main Registration: JEE Main 2020 April Application Form And Exam Date Details

JEE Main Registration form 2020 has been released by NTA i.e. National Testing Agency today. One can fill their application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last day of the submission of the JEE Main 2020 application form is on March 6, 2020. Any forms applied after that will not be taken into account. However, the application fee of JEE Main 2020 can be paid till March 7, 2020.
Candidates should note that if they have already appeared for JEE Main January then they need not register again. They can use the same login details to fill the application form. Candidates should also make sure that they submit appropriate details and a valid photograph. Candidates can only pay the JEE Main application fee online.
JEE Main 2020 April exam will be held on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The computer-based test will be conducted in 233 exam cities in multiple sessions. JEE Main application form 2020 for January session was available from September 3, 2019, to October 10, 2019. According to NTA, the number of candidates who registered for the exam was 9,21,261.
