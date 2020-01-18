JEE Main Result 2020: How To Check Your Score On The Official Website?

NTA has now declared the 2020 JEE Main result on January 17. Students awaiting their result can head to the official website and check how they fared in the entrance examination. As of now, NTA has declared only JEE Main result 2020 for paper 1. Results for paper 2 i.e. B.Arch and B.Planning will be declared later on the official website later.

Candidates who wish to check their JEE main result 2020 can log in to the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided in order to know their result.

How to check JEE Main result 2020 online?

Candidates can follow a few simple steps in order to check their score. When all steps listed below are followed, the candidate can download a PDF scorecard.

It is important to note that the result has been declared in terms of percentile. The percentile score showcases a relative performance of the candidate in comparison to all the other candidates who appeared for the exam. Percentile system in simple words changes the score into a scale range of 0 to 100. Check out the steps to check your result online.

Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on Link for View / Download Scorecard

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your application number in the designated field

Step 5: Select your Date of Birth using the drop-down menu

Step 6: Enter the Security Pin Provided on the page

Step 7: Click on Submit Button and your JEE Main Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download scorecard in PDF softcopy format

Step 9: Take printout for future reference

How to calculate JEE main score from percentile score?

Jee Main examinations witnessed a total of 8.74 lakhs aspirant. The exams were held throughout 8 sessions spanning across 4 days. Approximately, 1.09 lakhs students appeared per session for JEE main. Candidates can calculate their approximate ranks from given percentile score. To convert JEE main percentile into rank, the following figures will be required.

NTA score = P

Total number of students who have appeared for the exam = N

Percentage of students below or equal to your marks = P

Percentage of students above your marks = 100 - P

Number of students above your marks = ((100-P)/100)*N

The formula to calculate the JEE Main Rank from Score is - ((100 – P)/100)*N + 1

9 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020

As per reports, nine candidates have successfully secured 100 percentile in the results declared by NTA. The candidates belong to Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCT, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana respectively. Check out the names of the toppers.

Candidate Name State Landa Jitendra Andhra Pradesh Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar Andhra Pradesh Nishant Agarwal Delhi NCT Nisarg Chadha Gujarat Divyanshu Agarwal Haryana Akhil Jain Rajasthan Parth Dwivedi Rajasthan Rongala Arun Siddardha Telangana Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy Telangana

Image Courtesy - Alissa De Leva on Unsplash