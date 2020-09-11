JEE Main Results 2020: Here Is How You Can Download Answer Key

The National Testing Agency or NTA is likely to announce the JEE Main Result 2020 for April (held in September), today on September 11. However, they have released the answer key for the exam that was undertaken by over 8 lakh students. Student can check it out after logging through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been released separately.
This year the National Testing Agency has conducted the examinations of JEE Main 2020 between the dates September 1 to 6. For the examinations. The examinations were conducted following strict and mandatory protocols to curb any risk of the spread of the coronavirus. The candidates were let into the examination centres only after sanitizing their hand, and ensuring that they wear masks. Several social distancing protocols were established as per the government guidelines. The NTA is soon going to hold NEET 2020 as well in a similar manner, as per reports.
The JEE Main September result will be determining the admissions of aspirants into various IITs, engineering courses and more. Students must keep checking the result on the official website of JEE Main 2020. The link for the same is jeemain.nic.in.
