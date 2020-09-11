JEE Main Results 2020: Here Is How You Can Download Answer Key

The National Testing Agency or NTA is likely to announce the JEE Main Result 2020 for April (held in September), today on September 11. However, they have released the answer key for the exam that was undertaken by over 8 lakh students. Student can check it out after logging through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been released separately.

Here is how one can download the answer key

To access the answer key for JEE Main 2020, you would first have to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in You will then have to click on the answer key link given on the homepage. Once opened, you will then have to enter your JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth. After entering the aforementioned, click on the ‘submit’ button to access NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key. You can download the answer key as PDF file by clicking on the given option.

JEE Main September result

This year the National Testing Agency has conducted the examinations of JEE Main 2020 between the dates September 1 to 6. For the examinations. The examinations were conducted following strict and mandatory protocols to curb any risk of the spread of the coronavirus. The candidates were let into the examination centres only after sanitizing their hand, and ensuring that they wear masks. Several social distancing protocols were established as per the government guidelines. The NTA is soon going to hold NEET 2020 as well in a similar manner, as per reports.

The JEE Main September result will be determining the admissions of aspirants into various IITs, engineering courses and more. Students must keep checking the result on the official website of JEE Main 2020. The link for the same is jeemain.nic.in.

