JEE Main 2020: JEE Main Results Likely To Be Announced Today, Check Steps For Download

National Testing Agency held the all-India level entrance examinations that is the JEE Main 2020 between September 1 to September 6. This year the coronavirus pandemic had pushed the examinations by almost three months. Now, recent reports and speculations suggest that the results are likely to be announced today that is September 11, 2020.

JEE Main 2020 result details to know

The JEE Main September result will be determining the admissions of aspirants into various IITs, engineering courses and more. Authorities are yet to give a final statement over the same and the jeeadv.ac.in official website is yet to give out any notification on the result declaration. Students must keep checking the result on the official website of JEE Main 2020. The link for the same is jeemain.nic.in.

Once the results are out, the students will be shortlisted into various NITs in the country. The selection solely depends on how the students have performed as reflected on the JEE Main 2020 result. Post the release of the ranks, the counselling for students into selections of subjects and streams will be looked over by JoSAA. According to the latest notification by NATA, the counselling sessions can begin by October 6, 2020.

This year the examinations were conducted in batches before the JEE Main result date. Thousands of students are waiting for JEE 2020 result which is likely to be announced later in the day today. The examination committee had also released their JEE answer key before this.

Here is how one can check details on JEE Main result date when it is out

To access the official JEE Main 2020 result, login to the website jeemain.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of the JEE Main 2020 result. You will have to click on the “Scorecard/Result” link on JEE Main result date. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the screen on JEE Main result date. After this, click the “Submit” button for JEE 2020 result. JEE Main September result can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the JEE Main September result. Download an e-copy or save it for future use of JEE Main September result.

