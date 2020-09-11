JEE Main 2020 Result: Know Steps To Download Result Via Mobile Phone

The National Testing Agency or NTA is likely to announce the JEE Main Result 2020 for April (held in September), today on September 11. The students who are registered for the JEE 2020 result can download the same once the results are out. The website link for JEE Main 2020 result download is jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main September result

This year the National Testing Agency has conducted the examinations of JEE Main 2020 between the dates September 1 to 6. For the examinations, over 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared. The examinations were conducted following strict and mandatory protocols to curb any risk of the spread of the coronavirus. The candidates were let into the examination centres only after sanitizing their hand, and ensuring that they wear masks. Several social distancing protocols were established as per the government guidelines. The NTA is soon going to hold NEET 2020 as well in a similar manner, as per reports.

JEE Main 2020 result details

Some of the students might not have access to a computer, laptop or a desktop. They can access the result website through their phone. Students can log in through 'Google Chrome' to find out JEE Main 2020 result via mobile. Here is an elaborated guide to JEE Main 2020 result via mobile-

JEE Main 2020 result via mobile

Here is how one can check JEE Main 2020 result via mobile once it is out-

Download Google Chrome to access the link. To access the official JEE Main 2020 result, login to the website jeemain.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of the JEE Main 2020 result. You will have to click on the “JEE Main April/ September” link on JEE Main result date. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the screen on JEE Main result date. After this, click the “Submit” button for JEE 2020 result. JEE Main September result can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the JEE Main September result. Download an e-copy or candidate can take a screenshot of the result. Another tip can be to keep a screenshot mailed to self.

