JEE-Mains And JEE-Advanced Dates 2020 Announced By HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

One of the most important parts of education in India is the competitive examinations that the students are supposed to give in order to get their respective positions in various institutions and learning. The JEE MAINS dates that were given before the coronavirus lockdown started were cancelled by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank went live on Twitter as well as Facebook to announce fresh dates of the Joint Entrance Examination April session of the year 2020.

Also read: NEET 2020 Latest Update: Exam Date, Admit Card And Other Information

New JEE dates

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' went live on Twitter and first talked about how people have been following the lockdown wonderfully. He also thanked the students for their patience and co-operation as the lockdown have been proven to be very disruptive when it comes to the studies of many prospective and on-going students.

JEE-Mains will be held from 18 July 2020 to 23 July 2020

JEE-Advanced to be held in August

Also read: Reduce Exam Duration, Conduct Exams Offline Or Online In July: UGC Recommends To Varsities

Students have been going on Twitter to express their concerns about the same and have been asking the Ministry to the postponement of exams and promoting students without conducting any kind of exams. Many awaited and anticipated the announcement of new and fresh dates for the exam as the update will help them plan their studying and preparation as well.

Also read: AI-based Online Exams To Help IIT JEE, NEET Aspirants With Preparations Amid Lockdown

JEE Main is given by students so that they could get admissions in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. A person has to have at least 75 % marks in their 12th standard examination. They have to be in the top 20 percentile in their 12th class examinations in their respective boards. More information can be found on the on: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Also read: Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality Of NEET Exam For Admission To Medical Colleges

JEE news

The JEE Mains 2020 exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the first week of April. The examination was postponed after the Prime Minister of India announced the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was extended later by the authorities, thus there was uncertainty when it comes to when the exams will be held.

Also read: COVID-19: UGC Issues Guidelines For New Academic Calendar, University Exams