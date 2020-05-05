NEET 2020 Dates For Medical Entrance Announced By HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

The NEET 2020 is the entrance exam that one has to take if they want to make their career in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS. One can get admissions in various renowned institutions that give education on the above courses. The NEET 2020 that was to be held in the months of April/May was postponed after the lockdown started and, since then, the Ministry of Human Resource Development is trying to set new dates for the NEET exam dates.

NEET new dates

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank went live on Twitter as well as Facebook to announce fresh dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test April session of the year 2020. Nishank went live and firstly thanked every student in India for their patience and co-operation. He also asked parents to not pressurize their children and keep the environment at home one of ease.

The NEET exam date is scheduled for the month of July. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank shared that the government and educational institutions will also look at how the situation is in the month of July.

The new NEET exam date is 26 July: HRD Minister

Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law. Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS-like Institutions are made through NEET. The eligibility for the same is given on the official site of the same i.e. https://ntaneet.nic.in/

Students took to Twitter as well as Facebook to raise their concerns regarding the fresh dates of NEET 2020. The exam is a very crucial stepping stone in their education and thus they were curious to know when the exams will be conducted. It is also important as they will be able to plan their revision of the study material properly.

NEET news

The NEET UG exam for the year 2020 was initially scheduled to be conducted on May 3. The examination was postponed after the Prime Minister of India announced the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was extended later by the authorities, thus there was uncertainty when it comes to when the exams will be held.

