JEECUP Postpones UPJEE 2020 To September 12 And 15 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has said that UP Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE (P) -2020 will now be held on September 12-15. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, since most educational institutes have opted for either postponing or cancelling the examinations, the dates of UPJEE have been changed for the fourth time. The aspirants for 2020-21 session for courses ranging from engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses can visit the official website for the admit card.

The examinations will be conducted in two groups from shifts for Group A and E. In all UP districts, Group A would sit for the exams on September 12 from 9:00am to 12:00pm while Group E will appear for UPJEE on the same day from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I will give the examination on September 15 from 9:00am to 12:00pm and Group K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 will take the exams in the second shift.

How to download UPJEE Admit Card 2020?

Students can follow the following steps to download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page itself

Enter log in details on being directed to the new page

On selecting the submit option, aspirants’ admit card will be displayed

Check the details on the admit card and proceed to download the same

Save a hard copy in case the document is required in future

This was the fourth time that the dates of UPJEE were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April but the dates were shifted to July 5 and July 6, then they are set to happen on July 19 and July 20. However, now the dates are pushed to September. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections in the country have spiked to 849,522 with at least 22,673 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

Image Source: Representative/Pixabay