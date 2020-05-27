JioMart Jobs And Various Vacancies Available For Jio Job Seekers

JioMart is an online general items store website or an e-commerce site which allows local vendors to sell their products online. There is no storage involved in the site as it directly links vendors-delivery man-buyer. Anyone can log in to the portal and purchase fresh produce which will be then delivered to the door-step. There are several payment modes similar to any online e-commerce site. Due to the increasing demand for door-to-door delivery for vegetables and other basic essentials JioMart, as well, is hiring people for its staff. There are various in-office and field jobs that willing candidates can apply for. Read on to know more about the JioMart jobs and more.

Services provided by JioMart are as follows:

Free Home Delivery

Prices below MRP on select items

Express delivery

Easy return policies in select items

JioMart jobs, openings and more

JioMart’s parent company is Reliance which posts vacancies on several portals. Recently Reliance has posted several jobs related to JioMart. The openings are related to sales and distribution in various regions all over India.

Sales and Distribution job in India posted between May 26 and May 27. Anyone interested can submit their application following this link: https://careers.jio.com/frmPointjob.aspx. However, the jobs have special requirements as per the notification. The notification read, “ The Jio point team would be spearheading the launch of “Jio Points” in small towns and rural markets that will operate as ‘customer sales & service touchpoints’ and create a distribution network in the catchment territory. We are looking at young prospects with experience in FMCG distribution, device sales and having a good understanding of the geographical territory, a go-getter attitude, and strong interpersonal and relationship management skills."

Sahaspur-Lohara, Chhattisgarh

Panavoor, Kerala

Adiramapattinam, Tamil Nadu

Edayathi North, Tamil Nadu

Papanasam, Tamil Nadu

Pattikonda, Andhra Pradesh

Yadamarri, Andhra Pradesh

Tnpl Pugalur, Tamil Nadu

Thiruppoondi (East), Tamil Na

Kothakota, Telangana

Chhapra, Gujarat

Jhapaha, Bihar

Aizawl, Mizoram

Jaswant Garh, Rajasthan

Santhamaguluru - Andhra Pradesh

Thanwala, Rajasthan

As mentioned in the website the major responsibilities of a Jio Point Team member are:

"Complete Operations Management & Ownership of the Jio Points.

Mass Distribution in the catchment territory.

People management.

Logistics management.

Retail store operation, Customer Care & Services.k

Market Development activities and product promotion.

People & channel training"

There are more Jio Jobs that enthusiastic candidates can fill. They are divided into Sales and distribution, IT and Systems, business operations, product management, engineering jobs, legal, infrastructure and more. Follow this link https://careers.jio.com/frmJobCategories.aspx?n=1 to apply for the jobs.

