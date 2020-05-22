Jio 98 Recharge Plan Discontinued: Rs 129 Is Lowest Recharge Available Now

Reliance Jio surprised many of its users by discontinuing one of its older packs i.e Jio 98 Recharge plan which used to provide 2 GB mobile data. Jio subscribers are now sure about the discontinuation of the plan after the listing of the data pack was removed from the company’s website as well as on the MyJio app. This means after removing this Rs 98 plan the Rs 129 is the lowest recharge available for its users.

The Jio recharge of Rs 98 offered its users with high-speed internet of 2 GB data with a validity of 28 days. Along with the data, users also benefit with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and 300 free SMSes. The Jio 98 recharge plan is also removed from other payments apps such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and PhonePe among others.

However, the current lowest Jio recharge plan of Rs 129 comes with a validity of 28 and offers high-speed internet of 2GB total data. It also provides users with 300 SMS messages, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, and 1,000 minutes on other networks. The Jio 129 pack also gives complimentary subscription of Jio apps. Besides, once the data is exhausted, users will be able to use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Removal of Jio 98 recharge plan seems to be tactical after Airtel introduced double data on Airtel recharges of Rs 98. The Rs 98 Airtel recharge provides its users with a total of 12 GB of high-speed 4G data. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Apart from this, Reliance Jio recently announced a new pack that is aimed to help people who are working from home or love to binge-watch movies and shows using mobile data. The new Jio recharge of Rs 2,399 comes as a yearly plan for prepaid users where the users get high-speed internet of 2 GB data per day. Along with the data, users also benefit with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 free SMSes per. The Rs 2,399 Jio recharge plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

