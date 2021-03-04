JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Exam Dates For Research Fellow & Other Posts Postponed

JIPMER Recruitment 2021: The Department of Medical Oncology from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Coordinator and Research fellow posts. According to an earlier JIPMER Recruitment 2021 notification, the last date to submit these applications was February 9. The posts were scheduled to be filled through the mode of written examination followed by an interview, but the recruitment has been postponed according to a recent notification. Here are more details about the JIPMER Pondicherry recruitment.

JIPMER Recruitment 2021

All the candidates who have applied for Senior Coordinator posts must check the short notification posted on jipmer.edu.in, regarding the Interview Schedule. According to the said notification released, the Department of Oncology of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has postponed the written exam and interview schedule for the posts of Senior Trial Coordinator-1 and Patient Counsellor-1. The Institution stated in the document, “In view of the model code of conduct coming into force, the written exam and interview for the posts of Senior Trial Coordinator and Research Fellow have been postponed.

Fresh dates for the written exam and interview are yet to be announced. Candidates must note that the earlier notification released by JIPMER did not mention any date for the written exam and interview. It only stated that the dates will be intimated to candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria.

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: For Research Fellow

Essential Qualification

Medical Degree (MBBS) or PhD in Medical or Allied field.

Experience of a year in planning and conducting research

Desirable Qualification

Experience in initialising clinical trials or research projects

Previous Publications in PubMed indexed journals

Other details

Remuneration: Rs 45,000/month

Age limit: 35 years (maximum)

Senior Trial Coordinator

Essential Qualifications

Graduate in Life Sciences

At least 3 years experience in conducting clinical trials

Desirable Qualifications

Previous work in the medical field (proof to be submitted)

Ability to converse and read Tamil language

Additional training in clinical trials

Pharmaceutical sponsored clinical trials

GCP training ( to produce certificate)

Other Details

Remuneration: Rs 36,000/month

Age Limit: 40 years (maximum)

The notification also mentions that selected candidates will be engaged on a contract basis for a period of 6 months extendable to a maximum of 3 years. They will be working on a project titled: Netwo* of Oncology Clinical Trails India (NOCI). The project is supported for funding by the Biotechnology Institute of Research assistance council, (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

