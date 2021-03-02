BPSC AE Exam 2021 Postponed Again: 1 Year On, Asst Engineer Exams 2019 Rescheduled Thrice

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again postponed the assistant engineer 2019 examinations. The BPSC assistant engineer (Civil) competitive exams were scheduled to be held on March 13 and 14. BPSC AE civil/electrical/mechanical competitive exams under advertisement number 01- 04/ 2019 were scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21. According to the official notice released by BPSC, the exams have been postponed due to unforeseen reasons.

The revised dates will be announced in the due course of time. The BPSC AE preliminary exam for Mechanical Engineering under advt 04/2019 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2020 which was then postponed for March. Now the exam has been further postponed. The BPSC AE exams were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March 2020. The exam has been delayed for over a year now. Check the official notice here.

BPSC AE Recruitment 2019- Exams postponed thrice

The registration process for the BPSC AE exam 2019 (Advt. no. 01, 02, 03, 04/2019) was done from March 19 to April 2, 2019. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 21, 22, and 28, 2020. The exam was postponed due to Coronavirus-related lockdown. The exam was then rescheduled for July 13, 14, 16, and 17, 2020. The exam was again postponed to March 2021. Now, the exam has further been postponed, leaving the candidates curious.



BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 31 vacancies for civil engineers under advt. number 01/2019. There are a total of 33 vacancies for the post of electrical engineers under advt number 02/2019. There are a total of 18 vacancies for civil engineers under advt no. 03/2019 and there are 10 vacancies for mechanical engineers under advt no. 04/2019.

In addition to that, BPSC has also released the interview program (2nd & Last Phase) under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017). The interview will be held from March 15 to April 19. Moreover, a total of 990 candidates will appear in the Interview between March 1 and 6 and March 8 and 13, 2021 under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017) for which interview letters have been issued. Candidates must visit the official website for more details.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)