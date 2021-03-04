UGC NET 2021: Registration Deadline Extended For December/ May Exam, Check New Dates Here

UGC NET 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for UGC NET December/ May 2021 cycle. Earlier, the last date of registration was March 2. The deadline has been extended up to March 9. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam should do it now before any delay. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to register for the exam.

NTA opened the registration window for UGC NET on February 2 for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor. With the extension of the registration deadline, NTA has also extended the last date for payment of the application fee up to March 10. The online application correction window will be open from March 12 to 16. In case of any trouble or doubts, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to apply for UGC- NET

A login page will appear

Provide required information to register yourself

After you have got your registration number, log in using your credentials

Fill up the application form

Scan and upload your photograph and signature

Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to apply online for UGC-NET

UGC NET 2021 Eligibility

The UGC-NET December 2020 cycle of exam will be held in May this year. The exam was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17. UGC- NET aspirants should have a post-graduate degree in any discipline. Candidates of General/Unreserved/General-EWS categories should have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Transgender category should have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

The duration of UGC-NET 2021 will be three hours. Candidates will have to attempt two papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks on 'Teaching and Research Aptitude'. Paper 2 will comprise 100 questions from the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination will be held following strict guidelines and SOPs to prevent students and staff from getting infected with Coronavirus.

