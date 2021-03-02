SRMJEEE 2021 Exam Date Announced, See Complete Schedule Here

The SRM University has recently released the revised SRMJEEE 2021 exam date for the candidates. The students who were preparing for the SRMJEE 2021 exam now have clarity about the exam and the important dates of the exam. The entire SRMJEEE 2021 schedule was released by SRM University on its official website. The interested candidates can now go to the official website of SRM University and check the SRMJEEE 2021 schedule. The application window for the SRMJEEE exam has now started and the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination will be held in the month of June this year. For all the people who are curious to know about the SRMJEEE 2021 exam date and other important details, here is everything you need to know.

SRMJEEE 2021 exam date and schedule

The SRMJEEE 2021 exam will be held online from June 11 to June 16, 2021. The online and offline application window has started now. Details about the application process have been mentioned on the official website of the SRM University at srmist.edu.in. The online application process of SRMJEEE 2021 is for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. A candidate will have to pay the non-refundable application form fee of ₹1100. The last date to fill up the OMR application is May 15, 2021. The online applications for SRMJEEE 2021 can be done by May 31, 2021. For all the people who are thinking about the SRMJEEE 2021 schedule, here is a look at the important dates of the exam.

SRMJEEE 2021 schedule

Last Date For OMR Application: May 15, 2021

Last Date For Online Application: May 31, 2021

Slot Booking For Online Examination 2021 (Tentative): June 1, 2021

Online Entrance Examination: June 11 to June 16, 2021

Publication of result: June 2021

SRM Joint Counseling( Tentative ): First or second week of July 2021

Class Commencement (Tentative): Third week of July

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the SRM University at srmist.edu.in to know about all the latest update and news related to the SRMJEEE 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock