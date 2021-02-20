JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone, Here's Direct Link To Check

JKBOSE Results 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class12th exam results for the winter zone Jammu division. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their JKBOSE 12th results on the official website- jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their JKBOSE results. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link that has been provided below for the convenience of students.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Jammu winter zone: How to check

Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads 'Result of Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) CHECK RESULT'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and click on Search

Your JKBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Results 2020

The Jammu Division’s Summer Zone results were announced in the month of April. This year, the exams and results have been delayed due to the Coronavirus-related lockdown. The summer zone result was declared on June 28, 2020. A total of 77% of students have passed the exam.

JKBOSE has also released the Jammu division date sheet for its class 10th and 12th annual exams, on February 9. The date sheet for all four streams i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce, and Home Science has been uploaded on the official website- jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 10th exams 2021 will be held from April 3 to 24. The Jammu Kashmir board will conduct the class 12th exams 2021 from April 1 to 29. The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said. All students have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centers will be sanitized, the official said.

