SSC CGL Result 2020 For Tier-2 Exams Declared, Check Merit List & Full Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- 2 exam results 2019 on its official wesbite- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held in November 2020 can check their SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2019 online. Check full details here.

SSC CGL Results: Over 43 thousand candidates qualified

A total of 2418 candidates have qualified in Tier-II exam for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). 1887 candidates have qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II. The total number of candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator (Gr. II) is 43531.

SSC had conducted the CGL Tier- 2 exams from November 15 to 18 in the computer-based test mode and tier-3 exam on November 22. "Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of TierIII (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process. After excluding common candidates in all the three lists, 43,896 candidates have been shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive paper)," the official notice reads.

Check SSC CGL 2019 Result here

