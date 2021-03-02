JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 For Jammu Division Winter Zone Declared, Here's Direct Link

JKBOSE 10th Jammu Results 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the class10th exam results for the winter zone Jammu division students. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their JKBOSE 10th results on the official website- jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their JKBOSE results. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link that has been provided below for the convenience of the students.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 for Jammu winter zone: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads 'Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th)

WINTER-ZONE CLASS 10 ( ANNUAL REGULAR 2020) JAMMU DIVISION'

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your roll number and click on the Search tab

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Results 2020 for Jammu division

The Jammu Division’s class 12th Winter Zone results were announced on February 20. JKBOSE class 10th Kashmir Results were declared on February 26. Over 75,000 students had appeared in the Class 10th examinations in the Kashmir divisions. While the overall pass percentage was 75, the girls' pass percentage was 76.06 percent while 74.04 percent of the boys passed the class 10th Kashmir division exams.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021 Date Sheet

JKBOSE has also released the Jammu division date sheet for its class 10th and 12th annual exams 2021, on its official website. The date sheet for all four streams i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce, and Home Science can be downloaded from the official website- jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 10th exams 2021 will be held from April 3 to 24. The Jammu Kashmir board will organize the class 12th exams 2021 from April 1 to 29. The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said. All students must maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centers will be sanitized, the official said.

