JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 For The Kashmir Division Declared; Where & How To Check Result

Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Friday, February 26 declared the class 10th annual regular exam results 2020 for the Kashmir division. Candidates who have taken the class 10th exams can check their results online by visiting the official website of Jammu Kashmir Board -jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can use this direct link to check their 10th class result.

Alternatively, candidates can check their JKBOSE 10th results on the India Results portal. They can visit the official website of indiaresults.com and click on the Jammu Kashmir Board link. They will be redirected to the result login page. Read on to know about the steps required to check the JKBOSE 10th result from the official website as well as from the alternative portal.

How to check the JKBOSE 10th result

Once the website starts working, visit jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE 10th annual regular Kashmir result 2020 link

A login page will open

Key in your roll number or name Your JKBOSE 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link - Click here

Image credits: JKBOSE official website

Check JKBOSE Result from alternative portal

Visit indiaresults.com

Click on Jammu Kashmir (J&K) state link

A new page will appear on your screen

Click on the Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) link

Then click on the link that reads 'KASHMIR ANNUAL REGULAR 2020 ( CLASS 10TH) RESULT'

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number or name

Your JKBOSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link - Click here

According to media reports, a total of 75% of the total students have passed the JKBOSE 10th exams. Girls have outshone boys by securing a pass per cent of 76.09 while the pass percentage of boys is 74.04%. Reportedly, a total of 75, 132 students had registered for the class 10th exams out of which 56, 384 qualified for the exams. Of the total students 9,441 passed in grade A, 11,347 in A2 and 11,050 in B1 grade. However 18,626 could not qualify the examinations.

